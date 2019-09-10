FOUND SAFE: Green Alert: Todd Richard Brunette

TUESDAY 9/10/19 11:00 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Mr. Brunette has been located and is safe.

Green Bay Police is thanking the public for their help.

ORIGINAL STORY: Green Alert: Todd Richard Brunette

TUESDAY 9/10/19 10:30 a.m.

A Green Alert has been issued for 54-year-old Todd Richard Brunette.

Brunette was last seen on September 9 at 7:30 a.m. at S. Jackson Street in Green Bay.

According to authorities, it is very unusual for Brunette not to be in touch with his family. He has significant health issues for which medication is required.

He rides a bicycle, but it was left behind. He does not have access to a vehicle.

Brunette is described as 5’7″ and 150 pounds with medium length gray hair and hazel eyes. He has numerous tattoos, with being “Paige” on his left forearm.

Please contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920 448 3200 with any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Brunette.