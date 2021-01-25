GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green and Gold décor to stay up in Downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- The Green and Gold decorations in and around Downtown Green Bay will stay up, even after the loss of the NFC Championship game.

For the first time, the downtown area of Green Bay was transformed into a green and gold paradise. Lights in the trees and along the bridges. “We made an impression, we believe in making a first impression. Downtown is a unique place,” said Jeff Mirkes Executive Director of Downtown Green Bay Incorporated. Mirkes says that since it had been a while since the Packers made it to the NFC Championship game, the city had to represent. “Packer fans are fans 365 days a year, so we’ll keep the lights up for a few weeks,” said Mirkes.

In Downtown, business has been picking up thanks in part to the Packers. “Everyone was in here with their Packer gear on, we even had some Tampa Bay fans with their gear on as well over the weekend,” said Mariah Webster of The Creamery. Business picked us with the fans from out of town and those here at home. “We’ve been pretty busy, we’ve been busy all morning,” said Webster.

The decorations will stay up until Super Bowl weekend. After that game, the bridge lights will remain in place, with the ability to change color for a special event or holiday. If you would like to check out the decoration displays, visit Downtown Green Bay’s Facebook page. More information on The Creamery can be found here.

