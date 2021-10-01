GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green and Gold Gala is back on after a year off due to pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 33rd annual Green and Gold Gala was full of energy to support ‘Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin‘ in their mission to provide mental health assistance, child abuse prevention, parenting guidance and other necessary programs to the community.

Cara Gosse, the Vice President of Development and Communications for the group said, “We have partnered with the packers as long as the event has existed and we partner during alumni weekend, so we have over 40 packers that come to the event with us.”

The gala featured a sit-down dinner, speeches from Packers players and Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin as well as a silent auction all to raise money for the organization.

Frank Winter, a Packers Alumni, said, “It’s a great thing they have going on here in Green Bay for family services. We come back every year, we raise money for the community, the money stays here in Green Bay and they provide many great things for people in need in this Green Bay metropolitan area.”

The event also commemorated the 25th anniversary of the packers taking home the Lombardi Trophy in Superbowl 31.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

