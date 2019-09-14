Green and Gold gala raises money for Family Services, celebrates Bart Starr

The 31st annual Green and Gold gala kicked off this weekend’s celebration of the life of Packers Hall-of-Famer Bart Starr.

But the night also supports a good cause and gives back to the community which is exactly what Starr did.

“Bart was a great man, an honorable man,” says former Packers player Willie Buchanon. “He trusted and loved his players and had a good head on his shoulders and a good wife behind him.”

The gala isn’t all about the former number 15.

This year’s goal: $500,000, all to benefit non-profit Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin to support a range of programs like mental health services and early childhood development.

“We’ve had a really strong partnership with the Green Bay Packers over the years, they are presenting sponsor for this evening,” says Family Services president Jeff VandeLeest. “It’s really just a nice synergy between the Packers and the alumni that come back to visit and the work we do at Family Services.”

Bart’s wife Cherry and his son Bart Starr Jr. talked about the work Bart did in the community and how they want to continue that legacy.

800 community members were all ears, but for those who were part of the Pack, coming back to the place that gave them their start is what means the most.

“What the Packers do for Family Health Services, things like that, I’m in and I’ve always been involved in the community,” says Buchanon. “I just love coming back and enjoying my day, seeing my old teammates, telling a bunch of lies,” he says with a laugh. “But we’re here to have fun and we’re here to donate.”