DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 15-year-old from Green Bay was charged with homicide following an 18-year-old’s overdose death in De Pere.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Maylia Sotelo has been charged in connection to the overdose of an 18-year-old in De Pere. On December 3 around 8:30 a.m., the De Pere Police Department was sent to a welfare check on a caller’s grandson.

The caller’s grandson was reportedly in his bedroom with the door locked. Authorities were eventually able to get into the room and found the 18-year-old ‘beyond help’.

Authorities spoke with the family who reportedly said he had a drug problem. Eventually, the 15-year-old Sotelo was identified as someone who allegedly was in contact with the victim.

Sotelo was taken into custody following a controlled buy with the Brown County Drug Task Force. The complaint says she admitted to authorities about reaching out to the victim’s boyfriend.

The complaint says Sotelo was found to be in possession of 775 Fentanyl pills on December 10, 60% of which had lethal doses of Fentanyl. While talking with authorities, Sotelo said she started selling ‘perks’ in November 2022 and had been selling weed for a ‘long time’.

Sotelo is charged with the following:

First-Degree Reckless Homicide – As a Party to a Crime Felony Up to 40 years in prison



Court records show that Sotelo is scheduled to be in court for her preliminary hearing on January 17.

No additional information was provided.