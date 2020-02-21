Green Bay 18-year-old arrested for allegedly passing counterfeit $100 bill twice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old Green Bay man has been arrested after allegedly passing counterfeit money.

On Wednesday, police were dispatched to a fast-food restaurant on the east side just before midnight for a suspect who was attempting to purchase food with a counterfeit $100 bill.

According to Green Bay Police, the staff in the drive-thru were able to stall the driver long enough to contact authorities and for officers to arrive.

Upon arrival, police were able to block the suspect vehicle in the drive-thru.

Green Bay Police say the suspect was taken into custody.

Officers say they were able to connect the man to another fraud investigation at second east side fast-food restaurant earlier on Wednesday. The suspect had allegedly passed another counterfeit $100 bill.

The suspect is now being held in jail.

Green Bay Police say they have received 13 complaints of counterfeit money being passed at local businesses.

If anyone has any information about these frauds they are encouraged to call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208. If you wish to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward, contact the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone (920) 432-7867, through their website at www.432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 app through Google Play or App Store.

