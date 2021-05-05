Green Bay 5th-graders raise over $30,000 for GB Habitat for Humanity

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The fifth-grade student planners at Leonardo Da Vinci School for Gifted Learners raised a record-breaking amount of money for Green Bay Habitat for Humanity.

The fifth-grade student planners of the Pi Day 5k committee raised a grand total of $33,336.37 in the virtual 2021 race, according to officials. Over the course of its seven years, the event has raised a reported total of $138,646.80 which has been donated to the Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity.

The 5k event was held in the entire month of March and was virtual with racers attending from all 50 states.

“This year’s Pi Day was a challenge, but by working as a team and working together we accomplished our goal and overcome that uncertainty of it being a virtual race,” says Maria Cristescu, a Pi Day Member and student planner.

The virtual race was the first-ever for the students and faced new challenges. Some of the inventive ways they solved challenges were:

Conducted all meeting virtually on Zoom or Google

Navigated how to create, market and execute a virtual race and online auction

Found new ways to distribute race materials to participants

“We have all faced lots of adversity. Some things we used to do we just couldn’t do anymore. Other things we do require we think way outside the box, and this Pi Day event was certainly one of those,” said Stephen Murle, the Green Bay Area Public School District Superintendent.