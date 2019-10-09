Green Bay: 65 cats rescued from “deplorable conditions”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin Humane Society says 65 cats have been removed from a residence in “deplorable conditions” in Green Bay.

WHS says the Green Bay Police Department requested their assistance to remove about 20 to 30 cats. Upon arrival, that total largely increased.

“Feces and urine permeated nearly every surface of the home,” according to WHS.

The cats are currently settling in at the WHS Green Bay Campus. They are not yet ready for adoption as they must be seen by veterinary staff and treated for ailments.

Most of the cats are young adults and appear to be Siamese mixes.

“They are safe now, but we’ve got a long road ahead,” says WHS.

WHS recommends the following options if you would like to assist them in their care for these cats and other animals they care for:

If you are able to make a donation to help offset the expenses incurred by this rescue, please click on the donate button or visit http://bit.ly/HelpGB65

If you have been considering adoption lately, NOW is the time! With more than 200 cats and kittens available for adoption and more than 1,000 in care, we need to make room for the newest arrivals! Through October 31, we are offering 50% off all kitten adoption fees, plus you get to name your own adoption fee for all cats over 1 year of age.

Those not in a position to adopt but want to help are being asked to consider a shorter-term commitment: fostering! If you are interested in becoming a dog or cat foster parent, please visit www.wihumane.org/foster, watch a 14-minute video orientation, and complete the online application; we will follow up with you as soon as possible.

If you believe someone is struggling with animal hoarding, it’s important to reach out for help. It’s a serious mental health problem that can quickly spiral out of control, affecting not only the animals, but the owners, their families, and the community. Call your local law enforcement, animal welfare organization, health department, or mental health agency for supportive resources.