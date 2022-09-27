ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Action Sports Organization (GBASO) has been searching for a new home throughout the last couple of months and now has a place to call home.

Given only 60 days to move out of its old location, GBASO was able to get everything moved out in just one day thanks to the hard work and dedication of staff and volunteers.

GBASO has moved into the old Gordmans building that is connected to Epic. Epic bought the property a few years back, but only needed half of the space which was a golden opportunity for GBASO to move in.

“I’m very happy, said Ricky who’s been going to GBASO for the last year and a half. “I’ll be able to reunite with some of the people that I used to talk to so I’m very excited.”

Now with the 6,000 square feet of space, the organization is expecting to build additional viewing areas, extra bathrooms, and possibly a birthday space, where kids can celebrate their special day.

“It was difficult [to find other places to skate] because GBASO was the best one to me,” added Ricky. “There were some other ones but they just didn’t feel right.”

Being the only indoor skate park north of Milwaukee, GBASO hopes to open the new facility by New Years, but needs the community’s help.

“If anyone knows of builders, contractors, or anyone who can help with commercial building, let us know,” said GBASO Operation Director, Chad Brinker. “This is going to be an expensive project and if anybody knows anyone else that can pitch in and help, we would greatly appreciate it.”

GBASO has a GoFundMe Page set up to try and reach $25,000 to help with the permanent home. Those who are interested in donating can click here.

For more information about GBASO, you can visit the organization’s website here.