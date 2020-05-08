1  of  2
Green Bay adjusts waste and recyclable collection hours

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay announced on April 8 the new pick-up hours for all solid waste and recyclable materials.

City officials say starting May 26 through September 4, Green Bay residents must take out any solid waste and recyclables by 5:00 a.m. on the scheduled day of collection.

The city says residents shouldn’t leave their waste and recyclables out for more than 12 hours before the day of collection.

For more information, residents may contact the Department of Public Works – Operations Division at (920) 448-3535 or visit the City’s website at www.greenbaywi.gov/publicworks.

