GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lower penalties for possessing or consuming marijuana in Green Bay could be on the way.

During the Green Bay Common Council meeting on March 1, officials talked about multiple topics one of them focusing on the ordinance around marijuana possession.

The ordinance says that any person 21-years-old and up who is in possession of marijuana not greater than 28 grams will only have to pay court costs. Those under the age of 21 will have to pay between $1 and $100 for the first offense.

There was talk between officials that the penalty should mimic state laws regarding alcohol. That would mean the first offense would be between $100 and $200. However, there was some confusion as under state law, those who are underage can drink with their parents. Officials wanted to avoid situations where people would think it is okay to smoke marijuana with their parents.

The ordinance in full can be viewed here.

This ordinance does not make marijuana legal, it only lowers the forfeiture amounts.

The full meeting can be viewed here, the discussion around marijuana possession starts around the five hour and fifteen-minute mark.