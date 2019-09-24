Green Bay alderman starts online petition to get state help to move coal piles stored along Fox River

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A Green Bay alderman has started an online petition aimed at moving the coal piles stored along the Fox River. Kris Schuller reports the document is designed to show state lawmakers the public backs the plan.

For years area leaders have talked about moving the C. Reiss coal piles out of downtown Green Bay. And with a renewed commitment in recent months to make that reality, Alderman Brian Johnson is taking action to keep the process moving forward.

“What I wanted to do was to create a petition that would allow the general citizenry also to be able to sign on and express their support,” said Johnson.

In June, state and local leaders announced a united effort to move these coal piles to the Pulliam Power Plant site at the mouth of the Fox River – reclaiming a quarter mile of riverfront property for redevelopment while removing the coal piles that have long concerned neighbors.

“Health concerns that often arise when you have particles of coal circulating in residential neighborhoods. And we feel this is an opportunity to relocate that out into an industrial area that already stores coal piles,” Johnson said.

But while WPS, which owns the plant being decommissioned next year and C. Reiss support the idea, a feasibility study still needs to be done. And Johnson’s petition calls on the state to fund the $1.5 million cost.

“While the stars have certainly aligned to make the timing of this project ideal right now – it’s not a done deal,” he said.

After a couple of days the petition has gained nearly 700 signatures. But Johnson hopes for more – to show lawmakers the public believes the project is worthy of their support.

“It’s sending a message to our state officials, Governor Evers and state lawmakers, that this is a project near and dear and important to the citizens of Green Bay and we do need state support to complete that first phase,” Johnson said.

Wednesday Johnson travels to Madison to address a Senate committee in charge of one possible funding source for that study, the Harbor Assistance Grant Program. You can find his petition by following this link.