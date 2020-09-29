Green Bay Alderperson wants study to keep East River Trail system above water

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A Green Bay alderperson wants the city to study ways to keep the East River Trail above water and open to all. He told Local 5’s Kris Schuller sections of it are covered with muck and debris – and he wants it fixed.

Behind the Riverside Ballroom on the East River Trail, Alderperson Bill Galvin walks through mud , as high water from the East River looks for someplace to go.

“It’s been impassable, unless you’re willing to drive through the mud and everything else,” Galvin said.

Galvin, an avid biker, walks because he doesn’t think the trail is safe to ride and has been this way for some time.

“That’s been under water off and on all summer and spring,” Galvin said.

And Galvin says there are other problems areas – like near Hartung Street and here off of Lawe Street. While there is no standing water now evidence clearly shows this segment of the trail has flooded before. In fact, there are cattails growing in the outfield of that ball diamond.

“The only way to fix this is to either build a boardwalk over it or to actually raise the whole trail up. But to do that you have to have a study done,” said Galvin.

And Wednesday he’ll ask the city’s Parks Committee to fund a study.

“The Parks Department does not currently have enough funding to complete these studies,” said Parks Director Dan Ditscheit. “These are kind of isolated located pockets where we’re having problems.”

But Ditscheit says if it’s something the City Council approves, he’d have to locate funding, expected to run about $40,000.

“What it comes down to is there is no place for the water to drain,” Ditscheit said.

But Galvin says a solution is out there and it’s time to start looking, instead of letting sections of the trail remain covered with muck and water.

“It was a huge process to get this done and it seems like a waste to just let it sit and turn into a place for frogs and tadpoles and that kind of stuff,” said Galvin.

Galvin plans to ask the city’s Parks Department to reach out to other communities the trail runs through – so they can work together on long-term solutions.