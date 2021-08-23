Green Bay and Allouez Animal Hospital encourages clients to check dog food after nationwide recall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The Green Bay and Allouez Animal Hospitals are assisting their clients to make sure our furry friend’s food is safe for consumption.

This nationwide dog food recall may be the cause of hundreds of death and illnesses in some pets, sources say.

On Tuesday, August 17, the FDA announced a company-wide problem with Midwestern Pets Foods, Inc. The statement explains that manufacturing plants presented violations across multiple locations that allegedly could be tied to hundreds of pets getting sick and or dying from eating the company’s food.

Reports show that as of August 9, that 130 deaths of people’s pets are connected to the company’s product. Records also show more than 200 pets facing an illness that could be linked back to the dry food product.

Dr. Becky Krull explains how difficult managing dog food can be. Krull urges pet owners to consult with their veterinarians on advice as so much goes into a healthy pet’s diet. Saying, “there are a lot of preservatives and other things added to the food that makes the food unsafe and unhealthy.”

To assist their clients with what ingredients to watch out for, Green Bay and Allouez Animal Hospital provided ingredients you should avoid when purchasing food. Shoppers want to avoid any label with the words “meat meal” or “meat and bone meal” officials say. Animal health officials also say you shouldn’t purchase products with “generic animal fats,” chemical preservatives, artificial coloring, or products with serious amounts of meat-based proteins. An additional note the Animal Hospital explains is that shoppers shouldn’t use products with the label “certified nutritionist” as there is no “standardization.”

The hospital also provided warning signs of changes in your pets that could mean their food is not good for them.

Behavior issues

skin issues or itchiness

bowel or flatulence issues

serious weight gain or loss

vomiting after eating

ear issues

loss of appetite

Acting hungry all the time

Green Bay and Allouez Animal Hospital urge clients to seek assistance from their local veterinarians for any questions or concerns they may have about your pet’s behavior or their dietary options.