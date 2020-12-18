Green Bay and Appleton organizations among 16 to receive over $600,000 in grants

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Five nonprofit organizations in Green Bay and Appleton were awarded grants to continue helping Wisconsin veterans and their families.

Gov. Tony Evers with Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) Secretary Mary Kolar announced $620,940 in grants were awarded to 16 registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that provide financial assistance, entrepreneurship training, or other services to Wisconsin veterans and their families.

“Our veteran community in Wisconsin is at its best when organizations work together to provide care and assistance to our nation’s heroes. Especially after a difficult year for all of us, when many of our most vulnerable veterans are hurting, it is critical that we support these important organizations that can serve as a lifeline to veterans and their families,” says Gov. Evers.

According to a release, since starting in 2015, the WDVA’s grant programs have awarded more than $1 million in funding to organizations that have a goal of ensuring Wisconsin veterans and their families are properly cared for, and more than $770,000 in funding to non-profit organizations that provide entrepreneurship or technical, business, or other assistance to veteran entrepreneurs to improve employment outcomes.

The local organizations that received the grants are: