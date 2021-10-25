Green Bay and Appleton School Districts pass budgets in unanimous votes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin’s two largest school districts, Green Bay and Appleton, brought their proposed budgets to their respective school boards for approval.

The Green Bay Area Public School District passed its $292.9 million budget during a brief public hearing and meeting while the Appleton Area School District had a longer presentation and meeting to pass their $231.8 million budget.

The GBAPSD Board passed the budget unanimously five to zero with two board members excused from the meeting. The AASD Board also had a unanimous seven to zero vote on their budget.

The property tax rate for the Green Bay School District is $9.03 per $1,000 in property value which is a 7.77% drop according to the district’s final budget book.

The Appleton School District will be raising taxes by 1.31% but explained most of that will be offset by new development so most homes will not see an increase.

Greg Hartjes, the Chief Financial officer for AASD said, “We tell taxpayers they will be paying $7.66 per $1000 dollars of property value.”

The budgeting process includes a public hearing before the school board can vote on the budget for the upcoming year.

In the only public comment on the budget, one Green Bay resident sent a written statement suggesting an additional faculty member be added to the payroll.

Mindy Frank said, “I am proposing a full-time LGBTQ coordinator position be created to support the students and staff in the GBAPS District. The current role is a minimal part-time stipend-based role that doesn’t come close to meeting the needs of our students, demonstrated by the outcomes of the recent Hanover survey.” [The full statement can be found here]

The Appleton School Board did not have any public input on the budget.

The Green Bay Area School District Budget can be found here. The Appleton Area School District BUdget can be found here.