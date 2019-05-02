Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) -- Two men have been sentenced in Milwaukee County in the death of 18-year-old Jovanny Puga of Green Bay back in September 2018.

Shawn Leitner of Manitowoc has been sentenced to eight years in prison followed by seven years of extended supervision.

Brandan Guyton-Denn of Green Bay was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by seven years of extended supervision.

Two others have been charged in Puga's death, 19-year-old Jaleel Schultz has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide and party to a crime and 19-year-old Emma Brud has been charged with harboring or aiding a felon and hiding physical evidence.

In the criminal complaint, Guyton-Denn, Schultz and Leitner drove Puga to Lincoln Park in Milwaukee where they began to beat him up. According to the complaint, they made him remove his clothes and left him in the river.

In her statement to police, Emma Brud said that Guyton-Denn, whom she had been dating at the time, wanted to "get back at" Puga for beating up one of his friends. Guyton-Denn told police that Schultz was also "upset with [Puga] for some disrespectful comments."

Brud was sentenced to three years probation. Schultz has been charged but not arrested.