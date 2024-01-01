GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in Green Bay say a fire on the city’s west side caused an estimated $75,000 in damages, injured one person, and left 12 people without a home.

According to a release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, firefighters responded at 1:30 Monday morning to a reported fire inside an apartment on 1807 9th Street.

Authorities say smoke and flames were visible from the apartment and crews worked quickly to put out the fire and limit its damage.

Once out, the fire was said to have caused an estimated $75,000 in damage with most being done to the apartment of origin, however, three additional units did have damage from the smoke.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital in need of medical attention and all 12 residents from the four damaged apartments are now without a home but are receiving aid from the Red Cross.

An investigation done by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department’s Marshall’s Office determined the fire to be caused by an unattended cooking fire that started on a stove.