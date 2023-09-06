GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials say a Tuesday night apartment fire in Green Bay that sent two people to the hospital has also left about 35 people without a home.

According to a release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, fire crews responded around 8:00 p.m. to the August Manor Apartments at 1830 August Street for reports of a fire.

Crews say they could see smoke coming from the front of the 24-unit complex and that they had to make multiple rescues from the second floor of the building using both interior stairs and ground ladders.

One resident was taken to a local hospital due to their exposure to the smoke and one firefighter was also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation that they appeared to have suffered while removing a victim from the second story of the apartment complex.

As a result of the fire, about 35 people have been left without a home and are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Officials with the Red Cross have stated that a shelter has been opened at the Trinity Lutheran Church on 330 South Broadway in Green Bay for the 35 people displaced by this fire.

Volunteers and staff from the American Red Cross are onsite at the shelter and the Red Cross says anyone displaced by the fire is welcome to join them at the shelter for a place to stay, food, health services, and other essentials.

Anyone displaced and requiring assistance is asked to call the Red Cross at 1-833-583-3111.

There is no official word on the total damage caused by the fire and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department says the cause of the fire is under investigation.