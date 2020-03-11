Green Bay apartment fire leaves one without home

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is without a home after a kitchen fire in an apartment in Green Bay’s Monroe Plaza.

Green Bay Metro Fire says they were dispatched to the 400 block of North Monroe around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday morning for a smoke alarm activation.

Upon arrival, Green Bay Metro Fire crews found a fire in a single apartment. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes, allowing crews to continue overhaul and ventilation activities for the next half hour.

All occupants in the apartment building were sheltered in place while crews responded to the fire.

Green Bay Metro says the fire caused an estimated $15,000 damage to the single apartment. No one was injured during this incident and the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

