(WFRV) – A few northeast Wisconsin cities broke high-temperature records on Valentine’s day, including a 69-year-old record set back in 1954.

According to the US National Weather Service of Green Bay, two cities in northeast Wisconsin and one in the northern part of the state broke decades-old record highs on February 14.

Both Green Bay and Appleton set a new record-high of 47 degrees beating the old record of 46 degrees.

Green Bay’s prior record high was set back in 1934, and 1954. Appleton’s previous record was set back in 1893, 1954, and 1967.

The city of Merrill also set a new high of 44 degrees, two degrees higher than the previous record set in 1954, 1967, and 1983.