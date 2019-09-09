Green Bay Aquarium Society shows off exotic animals in Fall Exotic Pet Fair

KAUKAUNA Wis. (WFRV) — Reptiles, birds, insects, oh my!

The Green Bay Aquarium Society hosted their First Fall Exotic Pet Fair today at the Starlite Club in Kaukauna.

Vendors from all over the United States brought many kinds of reptiles, birds, small mammals as well as fresh and saltwater fish.

All admission proceeds were donated back to the non-profit group Conservation Fisheries that focuses on preserving the aquatic biodiversity in streams and rivers.

The Aquarium Society is a non-profit educational organization dedicated to the aquarium hobby.