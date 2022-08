GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An iconic and historic sign is coming down on Green Bay’s west side.

The local Arby’s, located at 1593 W Mason Street, currently possesses one of the last Arby’s cowboy hat signs in the country- and soon it will be gone.

The transition comes as the fast-food chain gets ready to close its doors and relocate across the street.

Officials announced that after the move, the restaurant will bare a brand new sign, similar to those seen in other areas of the country.