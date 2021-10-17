GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Area Model Railroaders Club shares love of trains with community, invites guests to join the ride

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Area Model Railroaders Club got a chance to share their love for trains with the public on Saturday.

The group held a free open house at the Kress Family Library in De Pere for train lovers of all ages. Visitors also had the unique chance to watch trains operate on a track that was more than 2,000 feet long.

Additionally, the Green Bay Area Model Railroaders Club president, says that members looking to get some track time are welcomed around the clock, “We’re open twenty-four hours a day for any member. They can get a key code and come in and run trains any time of the day, seven days a week,” shared John Grom, Green Bay Area Model Railroaders Club president.

Guests can also enter a raffle for a model train set at the club or at the Titletown Train Show in April.

