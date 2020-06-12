Green Bay area mom speaks out about racism in the community

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Since moving from Madison to the Green Bay area with her family, Emily says they have seen a sharp increase in racist incidents.

“We’ve had animal innards spread across our front porch and animal feces left in our mailbox,” she described to Local 5 Thursday afternoon.

Emily is white and her husband is black.

They have two biracial children.

“Primarily I’ve seen my husband experience racism,” she said. “It happens regardless of what your socioeconomic status is, your education, how well you dress, all these things that people perceive that, ‘these things don’t happen to you. They happen in other places and to other people,’ and that’s just not the case.”

The incidents have changed the way the family lives their lives.

“My husband, like, he doesn’t feel safe walking in our neighborhood by himself,” Emily said. “Anytime he gets pulled over, he calls me immediately to let me know.”

These are precautions the family takes daily that go largely un-noticed

“Stories like this haven’t been shared,” Emily said, “so that’s why it’s important to speak out.”

She’s speaking out in the hopes of a better future for their children.

“I don’t want that to be the experience for our son or our daughter,” Emily explained, “but it’s out there and it could happen and we have to prepare them for it.”

Emily says her daughter has already had her first brush with racism at school.

“Her hair looks different than the other kids in her class,” she said, “and so they wanted to touch her hair. She came home and talked about that and you could just tell that it really hurt her.”

She believes speaking out now is the best way to ensure a better future.

“Remaining silent is a disservice to our community, to our children, so I really want to encourage people to speak out and be as supportive as they can,” Emily said.