Green Bay: Area nuns dedicate 280 new solar panels to reduce carbon emissions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A group of area nuns is doing what they can to improve the environment.

The Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Cross Convent in Green Bay are committed to preserving the environment.

Wednesday, the Sisters dedicated their latest project, which is aimed at lowering their carbon emissions by generating half of their power through solar energy.

In 2013, the group began looking at renewable energy options and decided to convert 50 percent of their energy through solar array panels.

With the help of solar grants, the church is now proud to have reached that goal.

“It’s important because we need to conserve and preserve and keep the earth not only for ourselves but for generations to come. Care for Earth is really important,” says Sister Ann Rehrauer, President of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Cross.

Since installing the panels in the spring of 2014, the Sisters have saved about $60,000 in utilities.

“In 2014, Pope Francis wrote an encyclical called Laudato Si from Francis’ Canticle of the Creatures where he talked about the importance of care for Earth. So if we use less and if we improve our carbon footprint, there’s more for generations to come and it cares for Earth.”

The Sisters dedicated 280 newly installed solar panels, adding to more than 400 panels installed five years ago.

The Sisters are followers of St. Francis of Assisi. They try to live a sustainable lifestyle which meets their needs without compromising future generations.