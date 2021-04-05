Green Bay Area Public School District aims to create 3-year equity, diversity, and inclusion plan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A three-year plan is in the works to improve equity, diversity, and inclusion in the Green Bay area Public School District.

The district has partnered with Hanover Research to survey its students, staff, and parents.

“How they’re feeling and their perceptions around inclusion and belongingness,” Katie Sulzer, Director of Pupil Services and Equity Coordinator for the district said. “A student question might be ‘I like working with students from different backgrounds’ yes or no, another question might be, ‘I like learning from other students.'”

Data gathered through the survey will be combined with data the district already has.

“Academic achievement, behavior, graduation, expulsion rates,” Sulzer listed.

All that information will be used to help the district develop a plan that they hope will help promote a climate of belonging.

“The work we’ve been doing has been maybe different in one building from the next, it’s not as, there’s not a developed, cohesive plan to be able to put all the pieces together,” Sulzer said.

In a district as big as GBAPS, there are a lot of pieces: “Diverse learners as well as students with disabilities, students we’re going to be examining as well, free and reduced lunch count,” Sulzer said.

The ultimate goal is to develop a long term plan for equity, inclusion, and diversity district-wide.

“It will take at least a probably year for this work to be completed, and then from there we’ll move into a cycle of where we’re monitoring those goals, strategies, and progress,” Sulzer said.

The survey will be available online from April 13th to April 27th.

Students in grades six through 12, parents, and staff will all be asked to take the survey.