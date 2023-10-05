GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) announced Thursday morning that they will be holding their 10th annual Marching Band Showcase this weekend.

According to a release from GBAPS, marching bands from East, Preble, Southwest, and West High Schools will all be participating.

Over 350 student musicians will reportedly be participating in the event and each marching band’s homecoming field show will be performed.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 7, at the Preble High School, located at 2222 Deckner Avenue, and will start at 1:00 p.m. with gates opening at 12:30 p.m.

Admission to attend is free and concessions will be available for purchase. Donations of non-perishable food items will be collected at the event for Feeding America.

