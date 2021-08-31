Green Bay Area Public School District announces new visitor policies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The Green Bay Area Public School District is thrilled to have their students returning in-person, five times a week.

However, with COVID-19 cases surging specifically in Brown County, visitor policy changes are coming this Fall.

On Tuesday, August 31, the GBAPS announced that in order to make the safety of the students and staff the District has ruled visitors being allowed will be at the District’s discretion.

The District shared good news for media partners, just modified for health concerns. Whenever possible in-person interviews will be conducted outside, and virtual interviews will be recommended once again.

Officials say that for the foreseeable future, media guests will be required to adhere to the following regulations:

Face coverings are required at all times while in indoor settings, they will be optional will in outdoor settings

Daily symptom screener must be completed prior to arrival at a school’s campus

Physical distancing from visitors and students and staff of 6 feet or more

The District is also asking all media partners to contact the School & Community Relations Office when planning interviews with people in the district or on school grounds. The contact information for the Office is (920) 448-2025

Green Bay Area Public School District is thrilled to both welcome back students in person, and to be working with media guests this school year.