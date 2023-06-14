GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The importance of offering nutritious meals to children during the summer months should not be understated, and schools and participating locations in Green Bay are doing their part to provide the necessity.

A release from the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) has announced the beginning of its annual Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) that offers free meals at participating District schools and various community sites throughout Green Bay.

The goal of the program is to provide nutritious meals to children during the summer when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable.

The Summer Food Program began on Wednesday, June 14, and will run until August 18.

Officials say that all children, not just GBAPS students, ages 1-18 years old can receive free summer meals. The SFSP is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

The release notes that “Persons over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well.”

The USDA mandates that all children must be present for their meal service, and all meals must be eaten at the serving site.

The full list of participating locations, serving times, and days when meals will not be served can be found here. Meal locations and serving times are subject to change.