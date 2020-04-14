Green Bay Area Public School District is third district in Wisconsin to commit to clean energy resolution

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPSD) announces that it is joining the University of Wisconsin in Green Bay in adopting a clean energy resolution on Monday.

Green Bay Area Public School District Board Member, Laura McCoy says, “This is a bold move and I’m proud that our district and our community are leading the way in committing to a future where we make clean energy a priority for the sake of our current population – and for the generations to come.”

According to the district, to achieve the resolution of using 100 percent clean energy and carbon neutrality by 2050, the GBAPSD will be working with Wisconsin Conservation Voters, school board members, and district administration to write a policy with student health and education as the top priorities.

The GBAPSD announced it has already established a Capital Project Fund 46 resolution to begin raising money for clean energy and conservation projects.

According to the district one of these projects is underway and set to be completed in the 2020-21 school year.

Northeast Organizer Casey Hicks says, “The district will be able to use energy savings to put money back into the classroom and can use future clean energy projects as a part of curriculum.”

The Wisconsin Conservation Voters association says Schools are often large consumers of energy and, in turn, release large amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and cutting down on their energy usage and carbon emission will benefit the entire Green Bay area’s health.