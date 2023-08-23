GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the 2023-24 school year quickly approaching, the Green Bay Area Public Schools (GBAPS) is still looking for individuals who are interested in working full-time, part-time, or as a substitute teacher.

Officials with GBAPS hosted a job fair on Wednesday, and Local 5 News was there to catch up with Mike Friis, the Executive Director of Human Resources, who told us about the event.

“One of the great things about working for the Green Bay Area Public School District is we’re one of the largest employers in the city of Green Bay,” said Friis. “We have 30 or more different types of positions we’re always hiring for.”

From teaching positions to transportation and trades, the school district that teaches nearly 20,000 students is always looking for eager members to join its staff.

“We’ve got just under 25 teaching jobs available,” said Friis. “We’re interviewing every day, so that number fluctuates daily. When you include things like our sports coaches and extracurricular coaches, we’ve probably got around 150 or so.”

Friis continued to tell Local 5 News that GBAPS offers wonderful wages and great benefits, making it a very solid place to work.

Those interested in applying for positions at the Green Bay Area Public Schools can do so here.