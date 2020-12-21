GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Area Public School District member named one of 51 Most Influential Black Leaders in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A member of the Green Bay Area Public School District community has been named one of 51 Most Influential Black Leaders in Wisconsin by Madison 365.

According to District officials, the recipient is District Family Engagement Coordinator Ingrid Parker-Hill, who has been with the District for five years.

Green Bay officials say Parker-Hill is one of four District Family Engagement Coordinators, and actively works with all families in the District to provide ways and resources for parents to actively support their child’s learning and development.

“Ingrid is so incredibly deserving of this honor, and we are lucky to have her as part of the Green Bay Area Public School District equity team,” said Katie Sulzer, Director of Pupil Services & Equity. “She cares deeply for our students and families, and her passion for improving outcomes for our kids is evident in her daily work.”

