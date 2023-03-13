GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Board of Education has opted to offer the position of superintendent of schools and learning to Dr. Claude Tiller Jr.

“The Board was fortunate to have two very qualified individuals from which to choose,” stated Board President Laura McCoy. “The Board very much appreciates all of the feedback we received from staff, parents, and community members. Dr. Tiller was selected due to his experience working in an urban environment, proven results in closing achievement gaps, and demonstrated experience building relationships.”

The decision was made at a special board meeting on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Tiller currently serves as assistant superintendent over high school transformation with the Detroit Public Schools Community District in Detroit, Michigan.

Most recently, Detroit Public Schools Community District has been recognized for its strong improvement in high school graduation rates for the 2021-22 school year.

Prior to his appointment as assistant superintendent, Tiller served as a school improvement grant facilitator and monitor for the School Improvement Support Unit for the State of Michigan Department of Education.

In his time at the State of Michigan, he led low-performing high schools in achieving an increase in their SAT scores.

Tiller received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a Master’s of Education from Bowling Green State University in Ohio.

In addition, he earned an Education Specialist Degree from Wayne State University in Detroit and a Doctor of Education from the American College of Education in Indiana.

The Board of Education says they will enter into contract negotiations with Dr. Tiller, with an anticipated start date of July 1, 2023.