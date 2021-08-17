Green Bay Area Public School District to hold special session regarding masking policies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The Green Bay Area Public School District announced on Tuesday, August 17, a special meeting for Wednesday, August 18.

The announcement explains the major topic of discussion for the meeting will be related to COVID-19 masking requirements.

GBAPSD had announced back in July their masking policies for the upcoming school year. When that meeting was held, it was determined that students and staff in grades 7 and up will have optional masking requirements for the school. Grades 6 and below, both students and staff, are still required to wear a mask while indoors.

The school board meeting will be virtual, held on zoom, and is set to begin around 5 p.m. on August 18. For those interested in watching the session for Green Bay Area Public School District, the meeting will be Livestreamed on YouTube.