GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Area Public School District vote to start school year virtually

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPSD) met on Monday night to discuss its 2020 back-to-school plan voting 5 to 2 in favor of beginning the school year virtually.

During the meeting, board members voted to begin the school year on September 1, with a primarily off-site instructional learning model in place and a goal of a gradual phase-in approach to include hybrid instruction followed by on-site learning as the year progresses.

The District says there will be certain exceptions for students or groups of students who need to learn on-campus for limited hours of the day.

District officials added a broad range of staff will be available outside of regular school hours each day to offer children support and help during the remote learning process.

Officials explain their decisions are based on COVID-19 metrics in Brown County and they say will continue to use those metrics as they make future decisions.

Last week the District released its GBAPS Forward: Reimagining Schools plan for the 2020-21 school year that outlines the three instructional models (off-site, on-site, and blended), from which the district will move between during the school year in response to the activity level of COVID-19 community transmission in Brown County.

More details discussed during Monday night’s special board meeting will be available for view shortly.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah