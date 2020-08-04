Green Bay Area Public School District vote to start school year virtually

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPSD) met on Monday night to discuss its 2020 back-to-school plan voting 5 to 2 in favor of beginning the school year virtually.

During the meeting, board members voted to begin the school year on September 1, with a primarily off-site instructional learning model in place and a goal of a gradual phase-in approach to include hybrid instruction followed by on-site learning as the year progresses.

The District says there will be certain exceptions for students or groups of students who need to learn on-campus for limited hours of the day.

District officials added a broad range of staff will be available outside of regular school hours each day to offer children support and help during the remote learning process.

Officials explain their decisions are based on COVID-19 metrics in Brown County and they say will continue to use those metrics as they make future decisions.

Last week the District released its GBAPS Forward: Reimagining Schools plan for the 2020-21 school year that outlines the three instructional models (off-site, on-site, and blended), from which the district will move between during the school year in response to the activity level of COVID-19 community transmission in Brown County.

More details discussed during Monday night’s special board meeting will be available for view shortly.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5