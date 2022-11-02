GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the November Election next Tuesday, voters in Green Bay will have the chance to choose if the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) should borrow funds to improve district facilities.

The referendum question would allow GBAPS to borrow no more than $92,605,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project.

The project would consist of district-wide safety, security, building infrastructure, and capital maintenance improvements. Another major part of the project would be renovations and facility updates to secondary schools, the construction of an addition at certain district buildings, district-wide athletic facility and site improvements, along with the acquisition of furnishings, fixtures, and equipment.

Officials with GBAPS say that even with borrowing the money, the city’s mill rate would be lower. The district has already paid off its 2017 referendum, allowing them to borrow the money without increasing the mill rate.

According to GBAPS, the district would be able to borrow $92.6 million and lower the mill rate to $8.24, the lowest mill rate since 1984. The current mill rate is $9.03.

District officials say that $43.4 million will go toward district-wide delayed facility projects, energy efficiency, as well as student and community safety.

New energy-efficient LED lighting, HVAC upgrades, emergency generators, and roof replacement at several schools are among the many advancements the district could make.

$48 million is expected to go toward secondary school upgrades. Take a look at some of the enhancements that will be made should the referendum pass:

Green Bay East High School

locker room upgrades

stormwater replacement

tennis court resurfacing

concessions and outdoor restrooms expansion

bleacher replacement

weight room improvements

fire alarm system replacement

auditorium upgrades (address balcony and new stage curtains)

Green Bay Preble High School

auditorium renovation, including new seating and improved acoustics

commons expansion

addition of 8 classrooms

stadium improvements, including artificial turf, track, concessions, restrooms, and storage buildings

asphalt replacement of the main parking lot

weight room improvements

Green Bay Southwest High School

physical education and athletic locker rooms renovations

tennis courts resurfacing

new gym floor and bleachers

artificial turf to baseball field addition

stadium asphalt replacement

auditorium sound system replacement

weight room improvements

Green Bay West High School

stadium improvements, including the press box, artificial turf, track, lights, and buildings

weight room addition, new bleachers, air conditioning, video scoreboard, and ceiling fans in the large gym

paint small gym

locker room renovations

renovation of the auditorium, including new seats (the plan is to preserve the historical look)

Edison Middle School

auditorium renovations, including seating, carpet, and sound system

repave track and long jump

Franklin Middle School

auditorium upgrades

new bleachers and sound system upgrade in the large gym

A volleyball court addition to the small gym

Lombardi Middle School

Family and Consumer Science lab upgrades (cabinetry and appliances)

new batting cages

paint gym

Washington, Red Smith, and John Dewey Academy of Learning are also expected to receive a few upgrades.

For more information about the Green Bay Area Public School District’s referendum, you can visit the district’s website here.