GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An elementary school within the Green Bay Area Public Schools unveiled the first ADA-compliant and inclusive playground on Wednesday.

Jackson Elementary students and families joined together to celebrate the significant accomplishment of the new playground.

Some of the features include easier access and lower equipment, allowing students with disabilities to feel included.

New Green Bay Area Public Schools Superintendent Claude Tiller Jr. expressed how happy he is to have the new playground at Jackson Elementary, giving all kids a sense of belonging.

“We can’t excite just one, 15, 20 students,” stated Tiller Jr. “We want to excite as many students as possible.”

The ADA playground was part of a referendum in 2022.