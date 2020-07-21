Green Bay area salons face challenges adapting to operating in a pandemic

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — At salons and barbershops across northeast Wisconsin, face masks are now required for entry, but that’s just where the changes begin.

“We took away a shampoo chair so we can maintain social distancing at the shampoo bowls,” Amber Brown, owner of Edit. Salon in De Pere said. “We actually put metal on the stations to make them sanitize-able because they were barn wood, and there’s really no way to sanitize barn wood.”

Having fewer people inside the salon at a time and buying supplies to sanitize has cost the business, but so far they haven’t increased prices.

“We’ll add a dollar for a mask if somebody needs to use one of our masks” Brown explained, “but I mean, even that, we haven’t really followed through with what we really were going to do with the charging for the masks, we just want to make sure everybody’s safe.”

Prices have also stayed the same at Salon West, where they’ve been working to balance demand with social distancing restrictions.

“When we first opened, we have nine stylists here, and I think almost all of us had about 100 to 150 people to fit in,” Chelsea Gentile, Co-Owner and Stylist at the salon told Local 5 Monday.

Their stylists also earned certifications in Barbicide, a cleaning solution commonly used at hair salons.

Gentile explained the course, “how to mix the Barbicide, what surfaces it’s good on, and how long it has to sit to fully disinfect and sanitize.”

They’re doing what they can to keep the salons safe, but all those precautions have taken a toll on stylists.

“It’s taken a lot of the joy right out of what we’re doing because we have such a personal connection with our clients, and it just makes it so sterile and you’re so concerned all the time,” Brown said.