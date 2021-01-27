Green Bay Area School District announces plan to return to in-person learning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After the news that teachers and school staff can get the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 1, the District has created a schedule to return to in-person learning.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services shared that teachers and school staff will tentatively be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine beginning on March 1.

With that information, the Green Bay Area Public School District created a schedule for in-person learning to return.

March 22 Staff will return to school (unless otherwise approved through Human Resources)

March 25 & 26 Students will work independently; staff will be preparing their classrooms

March 29 Head Start, 4k, 5k and grades 1-5 will return for in-person learning (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday). Wednesdays will be a virtual learning day (no schooll for Head Start and 4K). Grades 6 and 9 will return – Cohort A attends in-person Monday and Tuesday, Cohort B attends in-person Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will be virtual.

April 5 Grades 7, 8, 10, 11, and 12 will return – Cohort A attends in-person Monday and Tuesday, Cohort B attends in-person Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will be virtual.



According to a release, letters will be sent to families confirming student’s placement in Cohort A or B.