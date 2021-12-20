Green Bay Area School District to temporarily hold classes virtually, following recent events

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Following a combination of serious events including the Michigan school shooting, a gun discovered in a student’s locker at Green Bay East High, and social media threats made to Preble High School, steps are being taken to relieve stress on the community.

Green Bay Area School District, in conjunction with the Green Bay Police, has announced that students in grades 6th through 12th will be holding classes virtually later this week.

News of the virtual learning plan was announced on Monday, December 20, which will go into effect December 21 through 23. This will lead to winter break for most of these students.

According to the release, grades PreK through fifth will have the option to allow their students to be taught virtually from December 21st through 23rd.

For grades 6th through 12th GBAPS wants students to know that extra-curricular activities will still be held for the week. This includes Aldo Leopold, Red Smith, Leonardo Da Vinci, & Minoka.

Families with students in these grade levels should expect further information from the School District shortly, Officials say.

No other information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story as new information is made public.