Green Bay area stores report successful holiday shopping season

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — Twist Boutique owner Trish Bosman says she’s been in the retail business since the age of 12.

Out of all those years in the business, she says 2020 sticks out.

“It’s very different, very unusual, very hard to predict,” Bosman told Local 5. “It’s touch and go. Every day’s a new day and you’ve just got to make the best of it.”

Bosman says she was pleasantly surprised by the outcome of the holiday shopping season.

“The holiday season was actually better than I thought with Covid going on,” she said. “We didn’t know what to expect, but the last two weeks have proved that it was a good season.”

A good season for the boutique, despite some messaging encouraging online shopping.

“Stay at home, shop online,” Bosman said, “and a lot of small businesses don’t have the online.”

Twist does have a website, but Bosman says shoppers can’t get the full experience online.

“Women, we like to try clothes on,” she explained, “like to come in the store, be a part. Our customer service is definitely why people come back.”

It might also be why folks are coming in now that Christmas has passed.

“We’ll see people in for returns, exchanges,” Bosman said.

January is usually a slow month here.

“Going into the snowbird season,” Bosman explained, “so a lot of our Green Bay people go on trips, they have second homes in Florida.”

The pandemic may change that too.

“Will that happen this year? Because people are not flying as much as with Covid going on,” Bosman wondered, “so it’ll be interesting to see what’s gonna go on.”