Green Bay Area students return to in-person learning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After almost a year, some Green Bay Area Public School students are returning to campus.

The school district is transitioning students back into in-person learning, they are starting this week with Head start and Elementary students. They will attend class on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Wednesdays will be a virtual day and used to help teachers prepare lessons for both on and off-site students.

GBAPS Forward Plan has been months in the working. Superintendent Stephen Murley says they have spent the last few months preparing for students to return by implementing new policies for mask, social distancing, and even installing sanitation stations.

About 60 percent of parents opted to have their children return to school this year.

No one besides staff is allowed inside of the school at this time. The school district is looking forward to welcoming their middle school and high school students in the upcoming weeks.