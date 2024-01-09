LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – Spinouts can be especially frightening if you are traveling alone, but there are some friendly folks out there willing to help you with a tow.

Darrell Henninger, President of Glenn’s 24hr Towing has been helping people in sticky situations for many years. While business has been steady, the season’s first snowstorm could mean an uptick in calls.

Henninger says, “This year’s been pretty mild. This is the first snowfall of any sort that we’ve gotten in how many months? This snowfall is one that is supposed to be so huge. We’ll see when it gets done.”

Earlier in the day, the snow in the Green Bay area was not sticking much to the road, which meant fewer calls for towing at the time.

“The roads are just wet, so unless it starts snowing a lot harder, it’s going to continue just to be wet. Plus, the ground temperatures are pretty warm. We haven’t had any real cold weather,” Henninger says.

He also says if you get stuck, make sure you stay in your vehicle while waiting for help. However, if you keep your distance and go slow, it shouldn’t get to that point.

“You just have to drive according to the conditions out, and even though you could drive 65-70 mph yesterday, it doesn’t mean you can do that today,” Henninger says.