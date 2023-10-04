GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay community came together on Tuesday to help hungry children around the world.

Thousands of volunteers gathered at Green Bay Community Church to help pack meals by hand, those meals will end up going to roughly 70 different countries to help those in need.

The vast number of volunteers included students from New Leaf Prep Academy in Howard and from 10 other local churches.

Organizers say that it was a high-energy event, calling it the “most fun you’ll ever have in a hairnet.”

“These meals will go to about 70 different countries,” explained Feed My Starving Children MobilePack Media Chair, Vanessa Moran. “Last year, a lot of the meals went to Ukraine during the beginning of the war. A lot of our meals have gone to Haiti and other places that have been ravished by hurricanes and other natural disasters.”

The organizers hit a milestone on Tuesday, packing its 6,000,000 meal.

More information about Feed My Starving Children can be found here.