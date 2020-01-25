Green Bay artist Melvin McGree opens art exhibit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay will be hosting recognized artist, Melvin McGee’s ‘Painted Stories – A Solo Art Show’ from January 30 to February 23.

This event will be located at The Art Garage, on 1400 Cedar Avenue and feature over 20 of the Wisconsin native’s latest large-scale oil paintings as well as art prints for the publics’ purchase.

Melvin McGree

The event will have an opening reception on January 30 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. and will include a self-guided audio tour with commentary from McGreee.

The Art Garage organization says headphones for the audio tour are limited so it is recommended to bring your own.

Admittance to the event is free to the public.