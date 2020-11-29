GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay artist sells 300 paintings to help kids in need during holidays

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local artist and painting instructor, Erik Fischer, is seeking to sell his paintings during a fundraiser event aimed to help kids in need.

According to Fischer, he started the fundraiser after realizing the 300 paintings in his basement could help kids this Christmas, “I want to make sure kids have Christmas presents to open for Christmas,” shares Fischer.

The event is taking place on Sunday at the Art Garage located at 1400 Cedar Street in Green Bay from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

All of the proceeds will go towards supporting programs for foster kids at The Production Farm as well as presents for the children.

