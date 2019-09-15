Green Bay artists honor the life of Bart Starr with mural

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A duo of Green Bay artists paid tribute to the legend, Bart Starr, on Saturday by painting a mural.

The artists and St. Norbert alumni, Zane Stratz and Spencer Young, spent the day painting a new mural on the Packers Fence. The fence is located on Lombardi Ave. across from Lambeau Field.

The new painting is the 7th mural the artists have completed across from Lambeau.

Stratz said the mural reflects key moments in Starr’s life.

“We’re starting with his rookie car, to his playing days, his coaching days, hall of fame days, philanthropic days, so all aspects of Bart,” said Stratz. “He was a great individual who will be severely missed, and we wanted to celebrate his life.”

The mural marks the 10th consecutive year of team-oriented art on the Packers Fence.