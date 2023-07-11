GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Phoenix and Badger State Brewing have teamed up to launch an official beer for the athletics department.

Officially unveiled on Tuesday, Phoenix Rising Red Lager will be in stores beginning this week, and proceeds from beer sales come directly back to support the Green Bay Athletics Department.

“Badger State Brewing is incredibly excited to partner with the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in the creation of “Phoenix Rising” Red Lager,” said Andrew Fabry, President and Founder of Badger State Brewing. “This is an incredibly exciting time for UWGB, its athletic programs, and the campus as a whole. We couldn’t be more proud as Green Bay natives to bring more people together via this outstanding beer we created.”

Phoenix Rising Red Lager (Julia Kostopoulos/UWGB)

Phoenix Rising is an easy-drinking red lager that is 4.5% ABV and great for all occasions. The can is specifically designed to represent UWGB with its logo and an ode to the former greats that have suited up for the Phoenix.

“Partnering on this beer project made so much sense as Badger State Brewing has grown a phenomenal brand right in our backyard and throughout most of Wisconsin,” said Associate AD for Development Alan Savage. This collaboration will only help strengthen the Phoenix brand and engage the great communities through Northeast Wisconsin and beyond. I am enormously thankful to Andrew and the team at Badger State for being so excited to create Phoenix Rising. It has been a year in the making, but we know that Phoenix family, fans, and friends will be enjoying Phoenix Rising and supporting Phoenix student-athletes for many years to come!”

Several stores in northeast Wisconsin will be selling Phoenix Rising, including:

Mason Brothers Red Owl Store 923 9th St, Green Bay, WI 54304

Piggly Wiggly 575 Swan Rd, De Pere, WI 54115 10576 Country Walk Dr, Sister Bay, WI 54234

Valley Liquor 306 E Main St, Little Chute, WI 54140

Wine Cellar 813 Main Ave, De Pere, WI 54115

Tadych’s Marketplace Foods 1250 N 14th Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Ridgeview Liquor 2202 S Ridge Rd, Ashwaubenon, WI 54304

Superior Discount Liquor 2295 Manitowoc Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311

Webster Avenue Market 1220 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301

Woodman’s Food Market 2400 Duck Creek Parkway, Green Bay, WI, 54303 595 N Westhill Blvd, Appleton, WI 54914



“This collaboration with Badger State Brewing is one of the most exciting things I’ve been a part of during my time here at Green Bay,” Associate AD for External Operations Sean Daniels said. “Not only is this an incredible way to build the Green Bay Phoenix brand in Northeast Wisconsin and beyond, but it also helps to support our student-athletes with every sale. I want to send a huge thank you to Badger State Brewing. This is an extremely impactful partnership for our University.”

For more information on Phoenix Rising, you can click here.