Green Bay Austin Straubel Intl. Airport reporting cancellations due to weather

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Wednesday marks the day before Thanksgiving, and the Wisconsin DOT says it’s also one of the busiest travel days of the year.

If you’re flying out of Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport, you may want to check if your flight is still on. As of Wednesday morning, the airport reported two cancellations due to weather.

A flight arriving from Minneapolis schedule for 11:08 a.m., and a flight departing to Minneapolis scheduled for 6:30 a.m. have been canceled due to the forecast.

No delays or cancellations have been reported at Appleton International Aiport as of this post.

Click here to view the most up-to-date flight schedule and times from the airport in Green Bay.